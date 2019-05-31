Port Allen principal resigns after arrest at DC strip club during student field trip

WASHINGTON DC -- The principal of a Catholic school in Port Allen was arrested Friday at a strip club in Washington DC.

Students and chaperones from Holy Family School are on a field trip to the nation's capital.

Michael Comeau was arrested on public intoxication after allegedly refusing to pay his tab at Archibald's Gentleman's Club on K Street, according to police records.

When officers arrived, Comeau was standing in the street, police say. The person who called police also said Comeau had grabbed him by the collar.

Police asked Comeau repeatedly to get out of the street, but he refused, police reports say.