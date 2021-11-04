Port Allen Police post names of people with arrest warrants to Facebook

PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen Police Department is taking on a new strategy to clear outstanding charges.

They're posting the names of people with outstanding warrants to the department's Facebook page, and its actually working well.

The campaign started in October with 150 warrants. Within the past four months, 60 have been cleared.

The most recent post came Thursday morning, and it got results quick.

"As of today, we have four people scheduled to come in and turn themselves in," Port Allen Police Detective Kendra Wisham said.

Their goal wasn't necessarily public shaming, but rather an attempt to inform people who may not have known.

"If the person that committed the crime would see themselves, they wouldn't want their picture on Facebook," Police Chief Esdron Brown said. "So they would come in and turn themselves in."

Residents have said there are good and bad sides to this, but the end result is for the better.

"If you don't take care of your responsibility, somebody may let you know some way," Ferral Domingue said. "I think that's a better way of finding out than having handcuffs slapped on you."