Port Allen police officer facing charges after tasing complaint

Monday, April 12 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - An area police officer was placed on leave after a citizen complained to the department about being tased.

The Port Allen Police Department released a statement Monday saying the officer is being charged with malfeasance and aggravated battery over the incident. The department confirmed the officer was also placed on leave but did not identify that person.

The incident allegedly happened March 29. The victim claimed to have been "unnecessarily tased," but no other details were available.

The officer was charged after the department conducted an investigation into the matter with the help of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. 

