73°
Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen Police: Man accused of contractor fraud turns self in
PORT ALLEN — A man accused of contractor fraud turned himself over to Port Allen Police.
Austin Pooler, 32, was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the week. Pooler accepted over $17,000 in payment for residential contracting services he failed to perform, the warrant said.
Trending News
Pooler and his attorneys reached out to Port Allen Police and was booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Correctional Facility.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person taken to hospital in critical condition after being crushed by...
-
Berwick, Patterson fire departments put out fire at apartment complex along Wedell...
-
2une In Previews: Continue letting the good times roll with the 5...
-
Mignon Faget's Mall of Louisiana store closes, reports say
-
BRPD arrests man accused of raping resident at group home for women...