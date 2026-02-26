73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Port Allen Police: Man accused of contractor fraud turns self in

2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds ago Thursday, February 26 2026 Feb 26, 2026 February 26, 2026 11:01 AM February 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PORT ALLEN — A man accused of contractor fraud turned himself over to Port Allen Police. 

Austin Pooler, 32, was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the week. Pooler accepted over $17,000 in payment for residential contracting services he failed to perform, the warrant said. 

Trending News

Pooler and his attorneys reached out to Port Allen Police and was booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Correctional Facility.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days