Port Allen Police: Man accused of contractor fraud turns self in

PORT ALLEN — A man accused of contractor fraud turned himself over to Port Allen Police.

Austin Pooler, 32, was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the week. Pooler accepted over $17,000 in payment for residential contracting services he failed to perform, the warrant said.

Pooler and his attorneys reached out to Port Allen Police and was booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Correctional Facility.