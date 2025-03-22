76°
Port Allen Police locate missing 14-year-old girl

Saturday, March 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

PORT ALLEN — The Port Allen Police Department located a 14-year-old girl who went missing after school on Friday. 

Police said the girl was located and found safe.

