Port Allen PD attempts to ID baby formula shoplifter

PORT ALLEN - Police are looking to identify a woman accused of stealing around $1,125 worth of groceries from a Port Allen supermarket earlier this month.

Chief Brown of the Port Allen Police Department said the theft happened on Nov. 5 at a grocery store located in the 500 block of N. Alexander Street. Police said a woman loaded up her cart with a large quantity of canned baby formula and other items at around 3 p.m. before she pushed the cart of the business without paying.

Investigators said the bulk of the shoplifter's take came in the form of 40 cans of baby formula, worth roughly $27 per can. She also stole 10 smaller cans of liquid baby formula, valued at $8 a can, along with two bags of charcoal and some lighter fluid.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Port Allen PD at (225) 343-5525.