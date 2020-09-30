Port Allen named one of the top five safest cities in Louisiana

Photo: portallen.org

The National Council for Home Safety and Security put out a study Monday naming the top five safest cities in the state of Louisiana.

The study compares the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people of each city to the statewide average. The study also factors property crimes into its findings.

Harahan, nicknamed the "City of Friendship", was declared the safest city in the state with a safety rating 79 percent better than the state average.

Patterson and Port Allen were ranked number two and three respectively.

Patterson beat the state average 7 violent crimes per 1,000 people with its average of 1.47 per 1,000 people. Port Allen also beat the state average with 4.29 per 1,000 people.

Scott and Mandeville round out the top five at number four and five respectively. Scott's safety rating is 67 percent better than the state average, while Mandeville was 61 percent better.

For full details on how these cities were ranked, check out the NCHSS's findings here.