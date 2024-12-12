Port Allen mayor suspends planning official at center of election-tampering probe

PORT ALLEN — Port Allen's mayor has suspended the chairman of the city's planning and zoning commission amid allegations that he tried to tamper with a council election.

Mayor Richard Lee III told WBRZ on Thursday that he had suspended Walter Braud. Councilwoman Clerice Lacy had told WBRZ last week that Braud had called her in July and asked her to convince a candidate in another race to drop out. She said she refused the request.

Lee told council members Wednesday that he had placed Braud on administrative leave. Lacy had requested the action.

"The wheels of justice turn slow, but this is a step in the right direction," Lacy told WBRZ on Thursday. "An internal investigation was completed by our CAO, Lance Joseph, which ultimately concluded in the mayor rendering his decision."

Lee is in his final month in office. He'll be replaced by Terecita Pattan, who will resolve the case.