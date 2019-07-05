Port Allen man caught selling fireworks illegally; $30K in product seized

PORT ALLEN- Louisiana State Police have arrested a Port Allen man for allegedly selling fireworks after getting a cease-and-desist order from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Michael Kauffman, 20, was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for one count of violation of state fire marshal orders.

Authorities received a tip on Wednesday that Kauffman was running fireworks stand in the 800 block of Highway 190 West in Port Allen without a license to sell or permit to operate for the season. That same day, a cease-and-desist order was issued to Kauffman for the remainder of the Fourth of July sales season.

Thursday, police learned that Kauffman continued selling fireworks at his stand and through personal deliveries. He apparently advertised on social media after the cease-and-desist was issued.

Kauffman was arrested and deputies seized almost $30,000 worth of product from two locations owned by Kauffman.