Port Allen man arrested for allegedly setting fire to mobile home

Nigel Joshua Gremelsbacker

WEST BATON ROUGE - A 20-year-old has been arrested in connection with a mobile home fire and vehicle fire that occurred in Port Allen on Monday, August 31.

Authorities with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Nigel Joshua Gremelsbacker on one count of aggravated arson and one count of simple arson.

The fire broke out early Monday morning in a mobile home situated within the 12000 block of Patricia Road, and in addition to damaging the trailer, flames spread to a vehicle that was parked nearby.

After responding to the incident, the Port Allen Fire Department requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal (SFM) to determine its origin and cause.

SFM deputies determined the fires were intentionally set and contacted West Baton Rouge authorities who confirmed that a domestic dispute involving Gremelsbacker had occurred at the mobile home prior to the fire.

So, the 20-year-old was identified as a suspect in the case, and with the assistance of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, Gremelsbacker was located and taken into custody for questioning.

Officials say while being questioned, Gremelsbacker confessed to starting the fires during an interview with investigators.

He was subsequently placed under arrest in connection with the case.