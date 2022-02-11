71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Port Allen man, already jailed for different crime, now charged in 2020 killing at BR tire shop

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man already in jail for a separate crime was booked on new charges Friday after police tied him to a 2020 murder investigation. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Darrell Beasley Jr., 30, of Port Allen now faces a charge of second-degree for the deadly shooting at Jaguar Tire Shop on Scenic Highway. Police said the victim, 28-year-old John Mitchell, was found dead there from multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 6, 2020.

Beasley was already jailed on separate charges in East Baton Rouge when police identified him as a suspect. 

