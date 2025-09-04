81°
Port Allen High School incorporating new safety guidelines ahead of Sugarcane Classic

Thursday, September 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — Port Allen High School is incorporating new safety guidelines ahead of the Sugarcane Classic on Friday evening. 

The new safety guidelines include a clear bag policy and no re-entry into the stadium. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Brusly High School is asking visiting fans to arrive early as the visitor entrance will close at 7:30 p.m.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will have extra deputies on hand, as well as a mobile command station. These guidelines are being implemented two years after a shooting at a Port Allen High School football game resulted in the death of a 16-year-old.

The shooter was sentenced Thursday.

