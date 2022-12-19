46°
Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito died Monday

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito had a heart attack and died Monday. 

West Baton Rouge Parish President Peewee Berthelot said first responders were called to Zito's house Monday for a medical issue. Zito died at his home. 

Zito's term was set to end at the beginning of 2027. 

