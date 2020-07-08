Port Allen City Council backs effort to request Confederate statue be moved to museum

Photo: The Advocate

PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen City Council is supporting a proposal that seeks to remove a statue of Confederate Governor Henry Watkins Allen to a nearby museum.

City officials say council members voted unanimously Wednesday evening to pass a resolution that requests the statue's removal from a courtyard at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library, that faces the parish courthouse, and move it to the West Baton Rouge Museum.

Though the city itself cannot remove the monument, the council hopes to push the parish council to take action.

Henry Allen served as a wartime general for the Confederate army and was elected governor in 1863. He is also the original namesake for the city of Port Allen.

The parish council is expected to vote on the matter Thursday.