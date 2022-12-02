Latest Weather Blog
Porsche halts diesel Cayenne sales in US, Canada
DETROIT - Porsche is voluntarily halting the sale of some diesel SUVs in the U.S. and Canada after U.S. regulators accused the brand of using software to cheat on emissions tests.
Porsche said Tuesday that it is halting sales of diesel Cayennes from the 2014-2016 model years until further notice. A Porsche spokesman didn't know how many vehicles were affected.
Porsche's parent, Volkswagen AG, has acknowledged that the software was on smaller diesel engines, mostly used in Volkswagen-brand cars. But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday that it also found the software on larger diesel engines in Porsche and Audi SUVs.
Porsche said it was surprised by the news and is cooperating with the EPA.
Trending News
Audi has not yet said whether it will halt sales of its diesel SUVs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New video shows shooting scene where Baton Rouge murderer was killed by...
-
Baton Rouge murder suspect killed in shootout
-
The Boucherie and Balloon festival is back in Sorrento after a 12-year...
-
Zachary city employee arrested, accused of leaking police information
-
Utility poles crash through woman's roof; company denies her insurance claim