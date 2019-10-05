71°
Porn workers urge California not to require condom use

3 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 18 2016 Feb 18, 2016 February 18, 2016 4:09 PM February 18, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: John Rogers

LOS ANGELES - Scores of porn actors, writers, directors and producers are imploring state officials not to make them use condoms in films, saying it will criminalize and perhaps even destroy their multibillion-dollar industry.

They delivered their message before a state Division of Occupational Safety and Health hearing Thursday in Oakland that included more than three hours of public testimony.

The agency's board was scheduled to vote at the hearing's conclusion on new safety standards for the porn industry that would require actors filming sex scenes to use condoms.

Porn actress Maxine Holloway told the board requiring condoms would criminalize the industry by forcing porn productions to go underground She says that in turn would make working conditions more dangerous, not safer.

