Popular vacation spot for Louisianans shuts down beach after two shark attacks injure woman, teens

DESTIN, Fla. — Beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast were closed to the public Friday following two shark attacks within two hours that left a woman with an amputated leg and two teenagers injured, Walton County deputies said.

The attacks happened between Destin and Panama City Beach, popular destinations for Louisianans' summer vacations.

One attack occurred around 1:15 p.m. A woman was brought to a hospital by the South Walton Fire District. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said that double red flags — signifying extreme danger — were flown after the shark attack.

WOMAN INJURED IN REPORTED SHARK INCIDENT IN WATERSOUND; DOUBLE RED FLAGS NOW FLYING ON WALTON COUNTY BEACHES IN SURROUNDING AREA



Just after 1:15 pm @WCSOFL and @swfdinfo responded to a report of a woman being injured by a shark in the water near Watersound Way and Coopersmith… pic.twitter.com/atAkWyf875 — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 7, 2024

Around 3:25 p.m., a teenager was injured after a second attack, officials said.

The beaches were evacuated and closed pending an investigation.

WCSO AND SWFD RESPONDING TO SECOND SHARK INCIDENT IN INLET BEACH; WATER IS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC IN WALTON COUNTY@WCSOFL and @swfdinfo are responding to the area of Shoreline Drive following multiple reports of a teenager injured by a shark.



The water is now closed to the… pic.twitter.com/1nKJNHw6OU — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 7, 2024

The South Walton Fire District held a press conference detailing all the injuries. The first woman was wounded by a shark between Seaside and Rosemary Beach, where she "received significant trauma to the mid-section of her pelvic area as well as amputation of the left of her arm."