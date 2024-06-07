79°
Popular vacation spot for Louisianans shuts down beach after two shark attacks injure woman, teens

By: WBRZ Staff

DESTIN, Fla. — Beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast were closed to the public Friday following two shark attacks within two hours that left a woman with an amputated leg and two teenagers injured, Walton County deputies said.

The attacks happened between Destin and Panama City Beach, popular destinations for Louisianans' summer vacations.

One attack occurred around 1:15 p.m. A woman was brought to a hospital by the South Walton Fire District. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said that double red flags — signifying extreme danger — were flown after the shark attack.

Around 3:25 p.m., a teenager was injured after a second attack, officials said.

The beaches were evacuated and closed pending an investigation.

The South Walton Fire District held a press conference detailing all the injuries. The first woman was wounded by a shark between Seaside and Rosemary Beach, where she "received significant trauma to the mid-section of her pelvic area as well as amputation of the left of her arm."

Two teenage girls between the ages of 15 and 17 years old were also injured, with one being airlifted in critical condition and the other receiving flesh wounds.

