Tuesday, July 02 2019
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Popular radio personality John Walton has died.

"His medical issues were too numerous to overcome. He had been receiving treatment over the last month but continued to suffer. He made the decision to return home yesterday and spend his last hours with his family. He went out on his own terms. John passed away last night around 11:55 PM - July 1st, 2019," his co-host, Steve Johnson, wrote in a note online Tuesday.

Walton and Johnson had been a radio duo since 1983 when their controversial show launched on New Orleans radio.  It quickly gained steam, popularity and was syndicated across the Gulf Coast.

The show is now based in Houston.  

In addition to the two hosts, it's known for its voiced characters: Billy Ed, Mr. Eaux and Mr. Kenneth. 

The radio show was heard on WJBO in Baton Rouge.

Texas' Houston Chronicle newspaper reported Tuesday morning, producers said the show will air Wednesday for listeners to pay tribute to Walton.

The newspaper reported Walton would record the four-hour, 30-minute show then drive to Beaumont where he owned and managed his own radio station.

