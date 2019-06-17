79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Popular New Orleans sweets shop Sucre closes after 13 years

4 hours 11 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 June 17, 2019 1:37 PM June 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A sweet shop known for its macaroons and gourmet treats is closing after 13 years of business.

According to WWL-TV Sucré is closing all four locations in New Orleans. An announcement was posted on the company's website.

"It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the closing of SUCRE as of Monday June 17, 2019," the company said. "Throughout the years, we have appreciated each of you. Your smiles and patronage have been priceless. Thank you for your business and your support. Know that the Sucre’ Family holds you dear. Stay Sweet!"

Sucré will "work diligently" to return payments for an orders that were placed on their website within the last 72 hours. Those orders won't be processed, and all funds will be returned.

The announcement comes after the abrupt resignation of co-founder Tariq Hanna amid sexual harassment allegations from Sucré employees. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days