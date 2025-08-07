83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Popular minifridge recalled days before classes start

1 hour 32 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, August 07 2025 Aug 7, 2025 August 07, 2025 5:16 PM August 07, 2025 in News
Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — A popular minifridge has been recalled just days before school is back in session, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

Around 630,000 Curtis International Frigidaire-brand minifridges were recalled due to an internal electrical component that can short-circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic hose, posing a fire and burn hazard. 

"Frigidaire" is printed on the front of the units, and the model and serial numbers are on a label on the back of the minifridge. The model numbers of the affected units are: EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175. 

The minifridges were sold in a variety of colors, including black, blue, green, white, yellow, red, pink and silver.

Curtis International has received at least 26 reports of minifridges smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating and catching fire. According to CPSC, two consumers have reported smoke inhalation injuries and property damages totaling more than $700,000. 

Trending News

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled minifridges and follow the instructions to receive a refund here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days