Popular minifridge recalled days before classes start

BATON ROUGE — A popular minifridge has been recalled just days before school is back in session, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Around 630,000 Curtis International Frigidaire-brand minifridges were recalled due to an internal electrical component that can short-circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic hose, posing a fire and burn hazard.

"Frigidaire" is printed on the front of the units, and the model and serial numbers are on a label on the back of the minifridge. The model numbers of the affected units are: EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175.

The minifridges were sold in a variety of colors, including black, blue, green, white, yellow, red, pink and silver.

Curtis International has received at least 26 reports of minifridges smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating and catching fire. According to CPSC, two consumers have reported smoke inhalation injuries and property damages totaling more than $700,000.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled minifridges and follow the instructions to receive a refund here.