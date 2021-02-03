Latest Weather Blog
Popular LSU clothing store to close its doors after 9 years of business
BATON ROUGE - A popular LSU sports merchandise boutique is shutting down for good after 9 years of business in the Baton Rouge area.
Tiger People Clothiers, located on Perkins Road, announced the closing Wednesday.
"We all know 2020 was a difficult one for the entire world, and for us, after a year with little to no sports & tailgating plus a few life changes, we felt it was best to walk away gracefully and proud!" said Ashley Fairley, CEO of Tiger People Clothiers.
The statement mentioned the coronavirus pandemic as the culprit of the store's closing, making Tiger People Clothiers yet another local business that has fallen victim to the virus' economic impacts.
"We won't be walking away remembering the Pandemic and how it ultimately cemented our decision to close.... we will be walking away remembering the best year of our lives in business and the memories that were made along the way!" said Fairley.
Tiger People Clothiers is currently offering 50 percent off everything in the store, including apparel, gifts, furniture, fixtures and hangers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Signing day caps of recruiting process marred by pandemic
-
Service dog relieves stress for health care workers fighting COVID
-
Traffic nightmare over Intracoastal Canal on LA-1 to be resolved with new...
-
'He wasn't paying attention': Witness describes state trooper's crash that killed 2...
-
Billboards around Baton Rouge pay tribute to prominent figures throughout Black History...
Sports Video
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships