Popular Louisiana rapper, Boosie, remarks on flooding in capital region while catching flight at BTR

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, Louisiana's capital region withstood a punishing amount of rain and wind, so much so that a number of locals were forced to flee their homes and seek shelter in higher ground.

One of the Baton Rouge-based locations that officials utilized in flood relief efforts was the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

About 35 people were at the airport Tuesday morning, while it was being as a sort of 'reception center,' or a warm and dry place for individuals who'd been forced to evacuate their flooding homes.

One of the individuals who happened to be in the airport was nationally recognized rapper, Boosie.

A Baton Rouge native, Boosie told WBRZ's Dana DiPiazza that he was on his way to catch a flight and had no idea weather conditions were going to become this severe.

He said, "It's crazy out here, you know its flooding everywhere."

Like many from the capital region, the rapper said he's a much bigger fan of sun rather than heavy rainfall.

"I like to come home and get the hot weather, I don't like rain," he said.

The rapper explained to WBRZ that he'd come back home to coordinate his daughter's birthday celebration, but the severe weather interrupted the party.

In regards to the relief efforts being carried out in the airport, Boosie said, "You know I was here for Katrina. It's not on that magnitude but I don't like to see a lot of homeless people in the airport. I've got a heart too."

Baton Rouge and surrounding regions will be under a Flash Flood Watch until Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

