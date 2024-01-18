Popular Livingston Parish eatery suffers damage after grease fire, closed for repairs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A popular eatery in Livingston Parish experienced a grease fire Friday evening.

Linda's Chicken and Fish reportedly suffered damage as a result of a grease fire that took place in the kitchen of the restaurant, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

The chicken joint located on LA-16 will be will be closed "for a little while" to repair damages caused by the fire, according to the Facebook post.

No one was believed to have been injured during the incident.