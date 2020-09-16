86°
Popular Flora-Bama bar & grill flooded during Hurricane Sally

Wednesday, September 16 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ORANGE BEACH - A well-known restaurant along the Florida-Alabama state line took on water as Hurricane Sally pounded the gulf coast Wednesday.

The restaurant posted photos on social media showing high water outside the business. Owners said the damage caused by flooding was worse than they anticipated, calling it "unreal."

The restaurant said none of its staff was hurt during the flooding.

