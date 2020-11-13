Popular donut shop to return to Baton Rouge with new Essen Lane location

BATON ROUGE - The Capital City's most avid fans of the classic donut may have reason to celebrate.

According to The Advocate, Shipley Do-Nuts will return to the Baton Rouge market with a brand new location on Essen Lane.

Construction has already begun and the eatery's doors are scheduled to open January 20, 2021.

The restaurant's address will be 5565 Essen, which was previously home to Pokeworld Sushi.

The Houston-based company has 300 franchise locations in Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Tennessee. A Metairie location opened in 2018 and the local franchisees have said they plan to open a Lafayette restaurant.