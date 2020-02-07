Popular crawfish seller hit by thieves twice in two months

BATON ROUGE - Capital City Crawfish is known for selling the boiled mudbugs real early in the season, but it's also become popular with thieves.

"It never happened in six years of being open, and then it's happened twice within a month," Capital City Crawfish owner Will Boutee said.

Thieves have broken into his Government Street business twice in less than a month. It happened once in December, then again last month. They stole live crawfish and anything else they could get their hands on.

"I went in there and looked... The crawfish were gone, they stole ice chests, snow ball machine, tables..." Boutee said.

The last break-in in January wiped out his entire stock of crawfish. Boutee said it was especially tough as a small business owner trying to provide for his family.

Police have security video of the break-ins, but no arrests yet. Boutte has added a high-tech security system, allowing him to watch and record what's going on 24 hours a day.