Popeyes tempts customers with addition of chocolate beignets to its menu

Dozens of foodies across the nation agree there's nothing quite like a New Orleans beignet.

That's likely why Popeyes is hoping to bring the best of the Crescent City to customers with the addition of New Orleans style chocolate beignets to its menu.

In an effort to top its domination of the chicken sandwich game, Popeyes restaurants across the nation began rolling out the Louisiana specialties Monday (Dec. 15), but they're doing more than offering new food. They're offering clothing too.

The idea of a fast food chain selling clothing may sound odd at first, but if you're familiar with the process of eating a beignet, you'll understand Popeye's reasoning.

The delicious fried pastries stuffed with melted Hershey's chocolate and doused in powdered sugar are a bit messy to eat and instead of leaving customers doused in clothing-staining sugar, the franchise is also selling $35 "Beignet Camo" black hoodies decorated with white splotches that look like splashes of powdered sugar.

This way, beignet-lovers can enjoy their favorite snack without worrying about messing up their look.

This week, Popeyes is making its beignets available nationwide.

Customers can purchase three, six, or 12 beignets for $1.99, $3.99 and $7.49, respectively.