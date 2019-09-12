Popeyes says you can BYOB: bring your own bun

The chicken sandwich saga continues. Fried chicken chain Popeyes is trying to offer some solace to those fiercely missing its wildly popular chicken sandwich.

On Thursday, the company tweeted that customers can "bring their own bun" and try to replicate the absentee sandwich.

Unfortunately, Popeyes is not actually selling the proper fried chicken patty. The company is instead advising that visitors order their three-piece chicken tender and attempt to make something vaguely resembling a sandwich out of that.

Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders… pic.twitter.com/9jOFyfdae4 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) September 12, 2019

While the video was clearly made in jest, it certainly feels like Popeyes is rubbing salt (among other herbs and spices) in the wound.

The chain has said it plans to bring back the sandwich "soon" after it sold out of the item nationwide last month.