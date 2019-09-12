92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Popeyes says you can BYOB: bring your own bun

1 hour 26 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 September 12, 2019 12:27 PM September 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

The chicken sandwich saga continues. Fried chicken chain Popeyes is trying to offer some solace to those fiercely missing its wildly popular chicken sandwich.

On Thursday, the company tweeted that customers can "bring their own bun" and try to replicate the absentee sandwich.

Unfortunately, Popeyes is not actually selling the proper fried chicken patty. The company is instead advising that visitors order their three-piece chicken tender and attempt to make something vaguely resembling a sandwich out of that. 

While the video was clearly made in jest, it certainly feels like Popeyes is rubbing salt (among other herbs and spices) in the wound. 

The chain has said it plans to bring back the sandwich "soon" after it sold out of the item nationwide last month.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days