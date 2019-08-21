Popeyes restaurants running out of chicken sandwiches amid popular internet debate

BATON ROUGE – Which restaurant makes the better chicken sandwich: Popeyes or Chick-Fil-A? That's the question leading people to both spots so they can decide for themselves.

"Oh Chick-Fil-A for sure. It’s just a lot better, it tastes better, more crusty,” said Abdou Endiaye.

The debate is creating a big increase in demand, and multiple Popeyes restaurants around the capital area can't keep up. Customers going through the driveway are finding out there aren't enough buns to make the sandwiches. This temporarily happened at the Government Street location Wednesday.

“It hurt my feelings when they said they didn't have any chicken sandwiches,” said Leareall Tornes, a loyal Popeyes customer. “I've had about seven of them. I've been in love with them since the first one.”

This isn't the first time chicken sandwiches have sold out since their launch.

“It’s the second, third time,” said Lori Johnson who works at Popeyes. “It’s been crazy over here. Our drive-through has been packed.”

With the answer to which 'wich' is better depends on who is asked, many don't see this trend going away anytime soon.

“Because I'm going to forever buy it,” said Tornes. “They'll get my money all day on the chicken sandwich. I'm going to turn into one of those chicken sandwiches. I'll eat one every day.”