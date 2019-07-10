Popeyes gravy recalled in Louisiana due to possible contamination

A company is recalling approximately 35,145 pounds of gravy products shipped to Popeyes locations due to possible contamination.

Fairmont Foods Inc. is recalling ready-to-eat pork and beef gravy products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear pliable plastic. The company was contacted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service after they received a report that a consumer found a piece of the soft pliable plastic in the product.

The gravy items were produced on May 2 and shipped to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen locations in Louisiana. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2WM” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John Heuer, Executive Vice President at Fairmont Foods, Inc. at 507-238-9001 or send an email to john.heuer@fairmontfoods.com.