Popeyes donating 1 million meals to needy families in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS - Popeyes is donating one million meals to New Orleans families struggling in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The Louisiana-based chicken chain made the announcement on social media Tuesday with a video highlighting the restaurant's hometown.

It’s the people who make our hometown strong. That’s why we’re providing over 1,000,000 meals to families in need in #NewOrleans. #NOLAstrong pic.twitter.com/dO0OfDAwdp — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) April 21, 2020

Customers can also help contribute even more by ordering a 'NOLA Strong' meal through the Popeyes app. All proceeds will go to New Orleans families in need.

Popeyes has also made some changes to its restaurant operations to contend with the coronavirus outbreak, including contactless pick-up and free delivery.