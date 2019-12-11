Popeyes debuts abstract art piece & ugly Christmas sweater featuring chicken sandwiches

Popeyes has been snagging the spotlight since the company introduced its popular chicken sandwich on August 12.

But, when an art piece called “Comedian” featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall began trending earlier this week, Popeyes felt the need to step up its marketing game.

Not to be outdone by a banana, Popeyes went full-on artistic and created an exhibit called “The Sandwich” for Miami's Art Basel.

The piece is available for purchase at a hefty price of $120,000.99, plus an additional $3.99, which is the price of their chicken sandwich.

But the fried chicken chain isn’t satisfied with taking the art world by storm, they're bringing their chicken sandwich to the ugly sweater game.

The company's unisex pumpkin-orange sweaters are appropriately hideous, featuring dark red snowflakes and Christmas trees along with detailed images of chicken sandwiches.

Looking for a gift for Popeyes fans who endured long lines for a chicken sandwich? The chain has a limited ugly Christmas sweater with chicken on it. https://t.co/ddoZdpbsoB — USA TODAY Money (@USATODAYmoney) December 11, 2019

So, whether you're interested in an ugly sweater, an abstract art piece, or a really good chicken sandwich, Popeyes has you covered.