Popeyes' chicken sandwich returns Sunday, Nov. 3
Popeyes' chicken sandwich makes its return to restaurants across the country this Sunday, Nov. 3.
Some locations have been preparing for the popular menu item's comeback by hiring additional staff.
According to eater.com, the dish, comprised of a fried chicken filet, sour pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun, is a result of Popeye's collaboration with a California restaurant called Sweet Dixie Chicken.
The fried chicken sandwich made its debut on Popeyes' menu in August and ever since, social media has been abuzz with chatter about the sought-after product.
Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. ???? pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019
