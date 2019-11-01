58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Popeyes chicken sandwich already available at some locations

3 hours 9 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 November 01, 2019 11:58 AM November 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

The time has come. Popeyes' ultra-popular chicken sandwich has made its long-awaited return a little early at some locations.

At least one Popeyes located in Central confirmed to WBRZ that the sandwich is already back on the menu as of Friday afternoon. Signage heralding the early return of the delicacy has also been reported at other locations around the Baton Rouge area.

Popeyes announced earlier this week that the sandwich would make its return Sunday, Nov. 3, after an overwhelming customer response forced the company to temporarily take it off the menu. A cryptic tweet posted Friday suggests that all locations were fully stocked up on the sandwich but maintained that the actual return date would be Sunday.

So much for that, it seems.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days