Popeyes, Burger King hosting job fair at 30 restaurants in Baton Rouge area Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Two major fast-food franchises will look to fill more than 300 positions Thursday in the capital area.

GPS Hospitality says it's hoping to fill 2,500 job openings nationwide, including 300-350 at different restaurants throughout the Baton Rouge area.

Those interested in applying can find more details, including a list of participating locations, by clicking here.