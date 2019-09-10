90°
Popeyes, Burger King hosting job fair at 30 restaurants in Baton Rouge area Thursday

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two major fast-food franchises will look to fill more than 300 positions Thursday in the capital area.

GPS Hospitality says it's hoping to fill 2,500 job openings nationwide, including 300-350 at different restaurants throughout the Baton Rouge area.

Those interested in applying can find more details, including a list of participating locations, by clicking here.

