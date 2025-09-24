79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pope Leo XIV appoints new Archbishop of New Orleans

36 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, September 24 2025 Sep 24, 2025 September 24, 2025 5:09 PM September 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joshua Lennix

Trending News

NEW ORLEANS - Pope Leo XIV appointed a new Archbishop of New Orleans on Wednesday, according to the Times-Picayune of New Orleans.
The Vatican announced that Bishop James F. Checchio will replace New Orleans' current Archbishop Gregory Aymond as the archdiocese's 15th Archbishop. Checchio has officially been named Coadjutor Archbishop, due to the fact that Aymond is 75 years old, the mandatory retirement age for Catholic Bishops. This means that he will serve alongside Aymond until he officially retires from the Archbishop position.
The publication said Checchio, originally from New Jersey, served for several years in the Diocese of Camden and was appointed to the Vatican in 2004, where he ran the Pontifical North American College in Rome for a decade. He currently serves as the treasurer of the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops, which is an organization comprised of all the bishops currently working within the United States. 
Aymond will remain the current Archbishop until the Archdiocese's bankruptcy case is resolved.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days