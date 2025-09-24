Pope Leo XIV appoints new Archbishop of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Pope Leo XIV appointed a new Archbishop of New Orleans on Wednesday, according to the Times-Picayune of New Orleans.

The Vatican announced that Bishop James F. Checchio will replace New Orleans' current Archbishop Gregory Aymond as the archdiocese's 15th Archbishop. Checchio has officially been named Coadjutor Archbishop, due to the fact that Aymond is 75 years old, the mandatory retirement age for Catholic Bishops. This means that he will serve alongside Aymond until he officially retires from the Archbishop position.

The publication said Checchio, originally from New Jersey, served for several years in the Diocese of Camden and was appointed to the Vatican in 2004, where he ran the Pontifical North American College in Rome for a decade. He currently serves as the treasurer of the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops, which is an organization comprised of all the bishops currently working within the United States.