Pope Francis names British-born Matteo Bruni as spokesman

3 hours 25 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 July 18, 2019 6:05 AM July 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Catholic News Agency

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis has named a new Vatican spokesman, tapping Matteo Bruni, the British-born official who has handled media logistics for papal trips.

Bruni takes over from Alessandro Gisotti, who became interim spokesman following the sudden Dec. 31 departure of Greg Burke. Gisotti had always said his term would be temporary given the demanding nature of the job and his obligations to his young family.

The Vatican said Thursday he will now join the communications ministry as a deputy editorial director. Bruni's appointment is the latest overhaul in the Holy See's communications operations under Francis.

