Pop-up market in Central boost profits for COVID impacted businesses

CENTRAL - An outdoor pop-up shop was held Sunday afternoon at the Square in Central.

"I think today is awesome!" said business owner, Jessica Almand said.

Almand owns Bombshell Boutique in Central and is one of more than 75 merchants who participated in the city's first pop-up market.

Like others affected by the pandemic, Almand almost lost her shop.

"There were some moments where we wondered were we going to stay open, or was it going to be the end," Almand said.

Hundreds turned out for Central's first outdoor shopping event, which was family-friendly with activities for the kids, including a visit from the Easter bunny, and pets were allowed.

"I think people are ready to get outside, " said Central Mayor, David Barrow.

Barrow says the city and chamber of commerce decided to host the outdoor shopping event after vaccinations increased and COVID cases went down.

"The pandemic has affected a lot of local businesses and now that the numbers are going down, and things are looking better we wanted to give those a chance to come out here and set up some tents, in this great outdoor event to showcase their products to the community," Mayor Barrow said.

With a large turnout at the city's first pop-up market, Central is planning to add another one as part of its 4th of July festivities.