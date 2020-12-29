Poor weather conditions may impact Capital region on New Years Eve

BATON ROUGE - The end of a tough year is in sight, and though traditional New Years Eve gatherings may not be on most people's schedules, there is a near-palpable sense of relief among south Louisianians as they prepare for a fresh start.

Optimistically looking to 2021 as a move away from a year marred by natural disasters, economic troubles, civil unrest, and a global pandemic- they're eager to quietly celebrate the new year in physically-distanced settings.

That said, there is a likelihood that weather conditions for Capital region residents may not be so tranquil on New Years Eve.

Though nothing is definite, weather experts note the slight possibility that damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and/or strong thunderstorms may impact the WBRZ viewing area on Thursday, Dec 31.

Click here for details from WBRZ meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo.

WBRZ's weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and keep viewers updated.

