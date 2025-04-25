Ponchatoula woman arrested amid false reports of child abuse

PONCHATOULA - A woman accused of fabricating claims of her child being abused by the child's father's partner has arrested.

Katelynn Carter, 37, was booked Wednesday with three counts of injuring public records and one count of resisting an officer.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Carter repeatedly filed complaints with the agency over several months, alleging that the new partner of her child's father had been abusive.

Investigators found no evidence to support the allegations of abuse, but did find what they said was evidence that Carter was deliberately filing false reports.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker said anyone with "good-faith" concerns about the treatment of their children should report those to law enforcement.

"I ensure we will conduct a thorough and sensitive investigation," he said. “However, we would remind estranged parents to always act on behalf of the best interests of their children as opposed to their own personal interests.”