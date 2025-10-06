82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ponchatoula Police searching for two men accused of stealing from Walmart in September

29 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, October 06 2025 Oct 6, 2025 October 06, 2025 10:53 AM October 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — Police are searching for two men accused of stealing from Walmart in Ponchatoula.

The men were seen on surveillance footage leaving the Walmart on Sept. 23 in a silver Ford F-150.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call (985) 386-6548.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days