Ponchatoula police officer who died outside supermarket honored, funeral service set for Saturday

PONCHATOULA — A police officer found dead in her cruiser from a heart attack earlier this week was honored at the Ponchatoula police station Thursday morning as a bright spot in her community.

Cpl. Pricilla Pierson, 44, died Tuesday morning while her police car was parked outside a Rouses supermarket. Survivors include her husband, a 25-year veteran of the department, and five children.

"One thing about Pricilla that, anybody you talk to, everybody will tell you the same thing. And that's, her smile lit up the world," Police Chief Bry Layrisson said with tears in his eyes.

At the Thursday ceremony, where Person's cruiser was decorated with ribbons and flowers in her honor, Layrisson announced that a visitation will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A chapel service will be held at 11 a.m. Following the service, she will be escorted to the Rosaryville Cemetery in Ponchatoula.

Wednesday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Coroner ruled Pierson died from a heart attack. According to Layrisson, she had an 80% blockage in one artery.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is sending their peer support team to assist Ponchatoula police officers for the rest of the week.

"The loss of Pricilla has been a tremendous loss to all of us. Some employees much more than ever," Layrisson said.

Additionally, Chief Layrisson has set up a GoFundMe account to support her family during this challenging time. If you wish to donate, click here.