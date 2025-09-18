68°
Ponchatoula man found guilty of raping teenager in 2024 sentenced to 60 years behind bars

1 hour 56 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, September 18 2025 Sep 18, 2025 September 18, 2025 5:39 AM September 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — A Ponchatoula man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping a teenager in 2024. 

Tyrone Leon Davis, Jr., 31, was found guilty of second-degree rape after a trial following his arrest in April 2024. According to the District Attorney's office, he was a habitual sex offender.

Davis' victim was assaulted and then walked to a local store and reported that she had been raped.

“This defendant has been a danger to our community for far too long, and he deserves every day of this sentence,” ADA Brad Cascio said.

