Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula man arrested for 728 counts of possession of CSAM
PONCHATOULA - A Ponchatoula man was arrested on 728 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material after a two-months-long investigation.
The Louisiana State Police said they received a complaint in August from a person who reported that a private personal image had been shared with another person without their consent. LSP launched their investigation and found that 30-year-old Tyler Adkins was the owner of the cellphone number.
After getting a warrant and searching his devices, troopers say they found more than 700 images and videos of child sexual abuse.
He was booked on 728 counts and one additional count for nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. Troopers say additional charges may be added after more devices are seized and searched.
