Ponchatoula man arrested after body found with gunshot wounds near boat launch in Lacombe

Sunday, December 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LACOMBE - A man was arrested for murder after a body was found near the boat launch on Lake Road in Lacombe, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Osmer Noel Villalta-Lopez, of Ponchatoula, was arrested Sunday after a body was found around 8 p.m. Saturday. The body had several gunshot wounds.

Villalta-Lopez was booked for first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

