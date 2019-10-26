Ponchatoula man accidentally drives into downed tree

PONCHATOULA - Authorities are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a man who accidentally drove into a downed tree.

According to officials, the tree fell due to natural causes in the middle of Highway 22, not far from Ponchatoula High School.

The man was driving down the highway and did not notice the tree in the road, causing him to run into it.

Authorities say the man was not injured and his truck suffered minimal damage.