50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Polls closed in Louisiana; get local election results here

3 hours 39 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, November 03 2020 Nov 3, 2020 November 03, 2020 5:22 PM November 03, 2020 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

The polls have closed in Louisiana with elections for East Baton Rouge mayor-president, parish-by-parish sports betting and a U.S. Senate seat on the ballot.

More than 900,000 people voted early across the state and strong voter turnout is being reported on Election Day. This story will be updated throughout the night as results come in.

Check here after 8 p.m. for live election results as they come in. This story will be updated with results from major races as they are decided.

Click here to see live results from the presidential election. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days