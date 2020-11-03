Polls closed in Louisiana; get local election results here

The polls have closed in Louisiana with elections for East Baton Rouge mayor-president, parish-by-parish sports betting and a U.S. Senate seat on the ballot.

More than 900,000 people voted early across the state and strong voter turnout is being reported on Election Day. This story will be updated throughout the night as results come in.

Check here after 8 p.m. for live election results as they come in.

U.S. Senate

-projected winner: Bill Cassidy (incumbent)

1st Congressional District

-projected winner: Steve Scalise (incumbent)

2nd Congressional District

-projected winner: Cedric Richmond (incumbent)

6th Congressional District

-projected winner: Garret Graves (incumbent)

Amendment #1 Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution

-projected to pass

Sports betting

-Ascension Parish projected to approve

-East Baton Rouge Parish projected to approve

-Livingston Parish projected to approve

-West Baton Rouge

