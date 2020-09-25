Poll Results: Viewers decided which suggested name they prefer for Dixie Beer

BATON ROUGE - Earlier this week, Dixie Beer announced plans to change its name and invited the public to weigh with suggested new names, as long as they submitted their choices by Friday, September 25.

After WBRZ's 2une In crew came up with a few suggested name choices of their own and asked viewers which one of their suggestions were best, viewers responded and the results are below:

Nouvelle Beer: 1 vote

"Is this all you got?" Brewery: 3 votes

Bayou Beer: 24 votes

New South Beer: 12 votes

Bayou Blue Beer: 7 votes

The Beer: 3 votes

History and Beyond Brewing Company: 0 votes

Bayou Beer was the clear winner, with New South Beer in second place and Bayou Blue Beer in third place.

Thanks for letting us know what you think!