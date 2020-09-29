Poll Results: WBRZ's viewers decided which BR coffee shop has the best morning brew

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday, September 29 is National Coffee Day and some of WBRZ's 2une In crew celebrated with a taste test to decide which one of Baton Rouge's most popular coffee shops makes the best morning brew.

While Brandi B. Harris chose Batch 13 as a favorite, Ashley Fruge decided that City Roots Coffee Bar came out on top.

But what 2une In really wanted to know was what their viewers thought. So, we took a poll on Tuesday morning and as of 12 noon, the results were in!

As depicted in the illustration below, about 65 percent of viewers chose Community Coffee's many CC's locations as their favorite local coffee shop, making it the clear winner.

Next in line was French Truck with 25 percent of votes, followed by City Roots Coffee Bar with five percent of votes, and then Batch 13 with just over two percent of viewers choosing it as a favorite.

Whether you're a coffee connoisseur or loyal to your one favorite coffee shop, you might want to look into a few of the numerous National Coffee Day specials offered by fast food locations this Tuesday.

According to USA Today, specials are available at Starbucks, McDonald's, Sonic, and more. Details are listed below:

7-Eleven: With the 7Rewards app, some users have an offer to get any size coffee for $1. Offers are regional so check your app for deals.

Barnes & Noble: Get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any item from the "bake case" at store cafes.

Circle K: Get a free hot or iced coffee in any size with the convenience store chain's app.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: With any food or beverage purchase over $2, get a free regular size coffee. Also Tuesday through Oct. 5 via Postmates get $3 off a $15 purchase.

Jack in the Box: Get a free regular hot or iced coffee with any app purchase.

Kolache Factory: Get a free 12-ounce cup of coffee with a coupon the chain says will be posted on its social media sites. Print the coupon or show the coupon on the phone. Available in-store and for curbside.

Krispy Kreme: Everyone can get a free brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. But rewards members get an extra freebie with the free coffee – one free doughnut of their choice. Become a rewards member through the Krispy Kreme app or by visiting www.krispykreme.com/rewards. Both deals are valid "via pick-up and drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S."

Love's Travel Stops: Get any sized coffee or hot beverage for $1 and when the discounted coffee is purchased through the Love's Connect app all proceeds go to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Rewards members also can use a free drink refill credit for the purchase and Love’s will donate $1 on their behalf.

McDonald's: Not a National Coffee Day deal, but with the McDonald's app, purchase five McCafé drinks and get one free. Download the app at www.mcdonalds.com and check for other specials.

Panera Bread: Sign up for the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription and the first month of unlimited premium hot coffee, iced coffee and hot tea is free. After the free month, pay $8.99 per month. Sign up at www.panerabread.com.

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans: For every bag of coffee bought, in person or online, the brand will donate a bag of coffee to active U.S. military members.

Sonic Drive-In: From Monday through Oct. 5, Sonic is offering a free large drink or slush with orders placed in the chain’s app with promo code TEACHERS. One per customer. Download the app at www.sonicdrivein.com/app.

Speedway: Get a free 16-ounce hot coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Starbucks: The coffee giant kicked off a week of offers, games and "exciting ways" for loyalty members to earn stars toward free drinks and food Monday with the start of the Starland contest at www.starbucksrewardsstarland.com that goes through Oct. 28. For National Coffee Day Tuesday, order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage and get a free drink offer loaded to your account. On Thursday, members can collect triple stars on orders.